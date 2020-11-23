Rec Dept weighing options for sports

Our Pulaski County Parks & Recreation Department is assessing the possibility of offering Youth Basketball Program this winter. The decision will be based on the level of increase or decrease of Covid-19 in our County. We will take in consideration the ability of our staff to adhere to the Governor’s Executive Orders.

We must also be able to properly implement CDC and VDH guidelines to abide by their recommendations. We will adhere to these measures so we can run a safe and fun program.

At this time, we are waiting to see if it will be safe enough for our department to offer basketball starting in January. We will provide more information in late December. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding during these unprecedented times.

Shay Dunnigan

Pulaski County Parks & Activities Director

