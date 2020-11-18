Rape charge reduced with victim consent

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski man arrested in August on a 2018 rape charge was released from custody on time served Monday after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor sexual battery.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Rebekah Cotton said Allen Earle Wright, 21, entered into a plea agreement requested by the victim and her family. Wright was 19 years old and the victim was 14 at the time of the incident.

During a bond hearing held earlier this year, Cotton said, the victim told police another male used threats to get her to have sex with him or Wright, so she chose to have sex with Wright. Afterward, she ended up having sex with the other male too, because he threatened to tell her mother she had sex with Wright.

Defense attorney Ricky Jensen told the court during the bond hearing that prosecution witnesses had twice failed to appear in court for hearings in the case. The prosecution eventually asked to dismiss the charges with the option to reinstate. They were re-filed earlier this year.

