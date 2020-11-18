Pulaski PD seeks information in fatal shooting

On 11/18/2020 at 1:33 am, The Town of Pulaski Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Newbern Road in reference to a shooting with a report of injuries. Upon arrival Officers discovered a male subject suffering an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is still under investigation by both the Pulaski Police Department and the Virginia Medical Examiners Office in Roanoke. There is no ongoing threat to the community and there are no persons of interest at this time. If you have any information regarding this incident you are encouraged to contact Detective R. Riddle of the Pulaski Police Department at (540) 994-8680.

Written by: Editor on November 18, 2020.

Comments

comments