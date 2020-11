Pulaski County is … Natural Beauty

William Paine/SWT

Sometimes it pays just to take a moment and look at what’s around you. That was the case recently when SWT Reporter William Paine captured this scene at Claytor Lake. The photo is taken from the Claytor Lake Dam side of the lake looking toward the State Park. The reflection of the clouds and blue sky leave us with a dazzling image of the natural beauty that is just one of the things that make Pulaski County such a wonderful place to live.

Written by: Editor on November 18, 2020.

Comments

comments