Like most of you I’m sure, I have been so touched by the outpouring of support and appreciation for all of the amazing men and women who have gotten the rest of us through some of the darkest aspects of the COVID 19 pandemic: our essential workers, mail carriers, first responders, educators, and of course our incredible healthcare workers. They are the viral videos, the 60 second news spots, the trending hashtags that will never grow old! Please, bring on more!

Nonetheless, there is a group of men and women in our community who are absolute hidden gems in this year of turmoil, and if you don’t have a child in the public school system, you may be unaware of their unrelenting, and I’m sure at times exhausting, contributions. I myself was caught off guard when my little girl, a third grader at Snowville Elementary School, walked out with two grocery bags FILLED with breakfast and lunch foods, milk and juice, and even fun child-friendly snack items for her to enjoy during her Virtual Learning days at home. Who would take the time … or HAVE the time during the school day for that matter…to create individual, healthy meal kits for every single Snowville student and for every single virtual learning day?

Think about that for a moment: not only are we asking our schools’ cafeteria personnel to plan, prep, cook, and serve their students two meals each day; they are now in “their spare time,” packing hundreds of to-go meals and snacks simultaneously. Where is this extra time and energy and selflessness coming from? Our public school cafeteria workers are skipping their own breaks, nonstop multitasking on their feet all day to make sure every single child in Pulaski County is fed and cared for when they aren’t physically in the classroom.

Where that level of unrelenting kindness and commitment to the children comes from week after week I can only surmise as being innate. It’s simply in their blood to go above and beyond for their students. Just as Rebecca Dalton and Olivia Fizer are absolutely essential and extremely beloved at Snowville Elementary, I hope every cafeteria employee across the county knows how valued they truly are. Please join me in thanking and showing appreciation for these lovely men and women! They are an inspiration for us all!

Rebekkah Warburton

