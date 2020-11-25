Pulaski County announces Regional Broadband Study and Survey

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, in collaboration with the County of Bland, announces a regional initiative to study broadband internet accessibility and capacity. This study is part of a larger three-county broadband project which includes Montgomery County and is in partnership with Appalachian Power and private internet service providers. The intent is to establish the demand and develop a plan to deploy fiber optic and other broadband infrastructure to both un-served and under-served areas of the three localities.

“Facilitating the deployment of broadband throughout Pulaski County remains a priority of the Board of Supervisors and we are pleased to be working creatively and expediently with Appalachian Power and with our neighbors to the east and west of us on this important project,” stated Joe Guthrie, Chair, of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors. “The initial step to advancing this project is a targeted study of our existing infrastructure and determining what download and upload speeds are available to residents and businesses throughout the County.”

Montgomery County recently completed a similar comprehensive broadband study. Pulaski and Bland Counties are now working together with the same consultants (Thompson & Litton / Blue Ridge Advisory Services Group), to analyze their current broadband capacity.

Pulaski County residents are being asked to complete a short survey to assist in obtaining information for the study. The survey can be accessed from the Pulaski County website at www.pulaskicounty.org.

Written by: Editor on November 25, 2020.

