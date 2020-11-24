Phyllis Jean Bessler

July 3, 1947 – November 20, 2020

Phyllis Jean Bessler, 73, of Dublin, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at her son’s home in Pulaski County. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glee Mark Carter and Wilma Page Carter.

Survivors include her children Rick (Kathleen) Bessler of Pulaski, Kimberly Hall of Bland, and Ray Bessler of Dublin; 10 grandchildren; brothers, Sam Carter, Roy Carter, Sr., and Danny Carter; sister, Liz Hamblin; and many other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

The family requests that contributions be made to Carilion Hospice, 701 Randolph St. Suite 110, Radford, Virginia 24141.

The Bessler family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on November 24, 2020.

