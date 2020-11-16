Phyllis “Gayle” Slate Owen

Phyllis “Gayle” Slate Owen, 69, of Pulaski, VA passed away peacefully Sunday night, November 15, 2020 in the Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center, Dublin. She was born in Pulaski on January 4, 1951 and was the daughter of the late Rex and Ida Belle Slate. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Crystal Smith Evan; brothers, Billy and Jerry Slate; a sister, Becky Slate Dehart; a brother-in-law, Rodney “Shep” Sheppard, a sister-in-law, Libby Taylor Slate and by a niece, Carrie Sue Slate. Ms. Owen was retired from New River Castings and a member of Draper Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church.

She is survived by granddaughter Nicole and Isaac Bowman, great granddaughter Aria Bowman, brothers Rusty and Sue Slate, Chuckie and Monica Slate, David Slate and Dianna Easterling, Steve Slate, Ricky and Angie Slate, sisters Doris Sheppard and Barbara and Timmy Smith, brother-in-law Floyd Dehart and her special fur-babies Burt and Bella.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, November 19 at 2 p.m. from the Hufford Cemetery in Pulaski, VA with Pastor Mike Ingo officiating.

The family is in the care of Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

