PCPS statement on positive COVID cases

The following statement has been released by Pulaski County Public Schools:

Pulaski County Public Schools has confirmed one positive Covid diagnosis of an employee at Pulaski County High School and four positive diagnoses of employees at Pulaski Elementary School. The last day that any of the five individuals were present in their respective buildings was Monday, November 23, 2020. It has been determined that proper mitigation strategies were followed in the areas where the employees were present. The schools have been thoroughly cleaned and all students are currently participating in synchronous virtual instruction. PCPS will continue to work with the New River Health District throughout their processes for investigating and contact tracing positive cases.

Written by: Editor on November 30, 2020.

