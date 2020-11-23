PCPS Employee of the Month Keyana Chappelle

It was announced at the school board meeting that Keyana Chapelle had recently been hired as a new fifth grade teacher at Critzer Elementary School. Critzer Elementary School and Pulaski County Public Schools are pleased to honor Ms. Chappelle as Employee of the Month. Ms. Chappelle is loved by everyone at the school and always has a smiling, positive attitude. She is currently pursuing her master’s degree in Elementary Education at Radford University. Any visitor to our school would think that Ms. Chappelle is a seasoned teacher as she works closely with every teacher to whom she is assigned to provide quality instructional support to students. Recently, one of the teachers with whom she works was out for several days. While there was a substitute teacher, Ms. Chappelle was able to take over and lead the class without a missed step. The students love her and she has a natural ability to build positive relationships with all students. Critzer looks forward to the day when we can hire her as a licensed teacher in the building as she will make a positive impact on the school!

Written by: Editor on November 23, 2020.

