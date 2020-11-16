PCHS receives Ag in Classroom grant

Pulaski County High School is among 62 Virginia schools sharing in a $29,000 Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom grant to fund educational projects during the current school year.

Funding will be allocated to provide 22,000 youth with agriculture experiences related to gardening, animal agriculture, STEM, health, nutrition and leadership development.

“Grant applications for 2020 reflected the needs for both hands-on and virtual learning,” said Tammy Maxey, Virginia AITC programs director. “Projects represented a wide range of plant and animal educational projects — from the creation of division-wide virtual agri-science videos to revitalizing school gardens. We are pleased to have representation from pre-K through 12th-grade educators from across the commonwealth.”

Agriculture in the Classroom is a national program that promotes greater understanding of agriculture through education. The Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom is a nonprofit organization that receives financial and administrative support from Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.

For more information, visit AgInTheClass.org.

Written by: Editor on November 16, 2020.

Comments

comments