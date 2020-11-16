Partners needed for Holiday Meal Boxes

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Last year United Way of the New River Valley was able to provide Thanksgiving or Christmas meal boxes to almost 800 low-income individuals, including some living in Fairlawn.

With community assistance, the agency hopes to be able to ensure even more people do not go hungry over the holidays this year. United Way is issuing a call for partners in the form of individuals, companies and civic groups that would like to help spread holiday cheer by partnering with the Holiday Meal Box program.

Families receiving food boxes are selected through partnerships with emergency assistance programs (EAPs) in Floyd County, Montgomery County and Radford, that also serves the Fairlawn area.

“There is a lot of need in the New River Valley, which is especially visible during the holiday season. Hunger is an issue in our community that doesn’t simply go away or get solved by feeding a family once,” said UWNRV Executive Director Sara Bohn.

“Hunger is a perpetual need that requires a number of caring people to come together throughout the year to help our neighbors. The Holiday Meal Box programs offered through the United Way serve as a small way to bless families who otherwise would have to go without food during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays,” she added.

Bohn says United Way anticipates more people needing food assistance this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Individuals, companies and groups interested in partnering in the meal box program this year should contact the United Way office at 540-381-2066.

Items needed for the boxes include gift cards for frozen turkeys, canned hams, corn meal/corn muffin mix, flour, sugar, canned fruit, boxed dessert mixes, Jell-O, pudding mix, canned vegetables, yams, marshmallows, stuffing mix, instant mashed potatoes, rice, boxed macaroni and cheese, canned pumpkin and French fried onions.

Donations can be dropped off at the United Way office, 111 W. Main St., Christiansburg. Drop off hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday.

If you or someone you know needs a meal box, contact the EAP in the area you or the recipient lives. In Radford, call 540-320-7460, Floyd, 540-745-2102 and Montgomery County, 540-382-6186.

United Way’s holiday programs are sponsored by Anthem HealthKeepers Plus.

For more information, visit unitedwaynrv.org/holidayfood.

