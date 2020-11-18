NRCC to offer drive-thru food pickup

By WILLIAM PAINE

The era of coronavirus has brought about several issues that were not under consideration at the beginning of 2020.

Administrators at New River Community College have recently begun to consider the idea that food scarcity could be a real issue for their student body. Many of the students at NRCC pay their way by working in either a part time or full time capacity, but COVID related restrictions have resulted in some students losing their jobs and with that, their ability to purchase food.

To avoid making food scarcity a major issue for students, members of NRCC’s Student Services office decided to offer two drive-thru pickup and collection events to help students in need.

The first session will be Thursday, Dec. 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., outside of NRCC’s Uptown Christiansburg site. The second session will be held Friday, Dec. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the circle drive in front of Godbey Hall at NRCC in Dublin.

New River Community College staff will be present to accept food donations or for students in need to pick up a box of pre-packed groceries. For those who want to make a monetary donation to support the student food pantry at NRCC, donations can be made through the NRCC Educational Foundation at https://www.nr.edu/foundation/giving_ways.php.

“This holiday season more than ever, it’s important to be a resource for our students, particularly in regards to accessing the NRCC student food pantry,” said Mark Hanks a student resource specialist in the Student Services office. “We know that the pandemic has been such a strain on everyone and we want to make sure that every NRCC student who is in need is being served. This event is just one more way we can make our services easily accessible to our students and if community members would like to make donations to help support our student food pantry, we welcome those as well.”

For questions about the event, contact here4u@nr.edu.

