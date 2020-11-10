Northam urges Virginians to wear masks

By DAVID GRAVELY

With COVID-19 numbers rising in Southwest Virginia, many felt a sense of anticipation leading up to the latest briefing by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam Tuesday. Despite the concern, no new restrictions were put in place.

Northam started the briefing by acknowledging that numbers across the Commonwealth were on the rise. He attributed that, in part, to a large increase in testing. The increase in the rate of positive test results, however, attributed to Virginians failing to wear masks and follow other mitigation policies too often.

Tuesday brought on 1,435 new cases of the virus. Northam also reported a 6.2% positivity rate in the Commonwealth. Southwest Virginia now has a 9% rate of positive test results.

Virginia has now reported 194,912 cases of the virus since early March. Of those, 13,183 have required hospitalization and 3,726 have died.

Locally, Pulaski County has reported 377 cases since the beginning, with 27 patients requiring hospital care. Seven patients have died from COVID-19 to date.

Radford, which saw a large jump at the beginning of the Fall college semester, now reports 1,016 cases with 18 that required hospital care and one death. Most of those numbers accumulated during a short time frame. The numbers have since calmed.

Montgomery County has the largest number of cases locally with 3,273. Forty of those have required hospital care and seven have died.

The highest number of cases remains in Fairfax County, where 25,593 cases have been reported with 2,354 hospitalized and 607 deaths.

The Governor quickly mentioned vaccinations, which he expects to be available as soon as the end of the year. The current batch of testing has proven over 90% effective in testing.

Despite concerns of a new total shutdown, Northam mainly urged Virginians to adhere to the current mitigation requirements of frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing a mask. He also urged Virginians to be cautious during the holidays with family gatherings.

“Spend as much time with your friends and family as possible, but do it responsibly,” he said.

Northam closed out his comments by mentioning that testing has been increased to 10,000-20,000 people per day in the Commonwealth. Much of that is due to three new labs that are now participating in the “One Lab” network. This makes more quick-response testing available and quicker response times.

During the question and answer session, Northam was asked several very direct questions.

When asked how much alarm Virginians should have concerning the raised number of cases, Northam responded that while the positivity rate was up, a large part of that was due to increased testing. He also commented that they were looking at ways to slow down the increases, but so far the most effective measures were the mitigation factors already in place, but citizens need to follow them.

The question of would there be increased support from the government due to the higher levels now in Southwest Virginia. Northam pointed out that the biggest need was trained personnel. He added that they were going to institute a new communication campaign to remind people of the need for masks, hand washing and social distancing.

When asked directly what it would take to trigger a new lockdown or harsher restrictions, Northam stated that despite the fact that the numbers were up, they were still relatively low in most places. At this time, he stated, he did not see a need for a lockdown.

One reporter asked if it was time to enforce the mask mandate with fines. Northam responded that it was his hope that it wouldn’t be necessary. He reminded those in attendance that a civil penalty was already in place for not wearing a mask, but to this point it has not been necessary to enforce it and his hope was that Virginians would be willing to adjust their behavior.

One question of interest brought up high school sports, mainly if Northam would recommend their cancellation. He responded that they were providing information to the schools, but “one size does not fit all” when it comes to the actions needed. He also noted that the localities have been given the power to decide that question for themselves.

One school system, the City of Richmond, did just that this week, announcing that they will not participate in Winter sports.

At this time, area schools are schedule to begin “Season 1” sports, which include basketball, wrestling, indoor track and field, sideline cheer and swimming, Dec. 7. While those sports are scheduled to begin games Dec. 21, fan participation will be limited.

