Nine indicted for crimes against minors

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County’s grand jury returned 90 indictments in October for alleged crimes against minors.

According to those indictments, nine people face charges ranging from child abuse to aggravated sexual battery. Most of the charges are filed against three of the nine indicted.

An indictment is a finding enough evidence exists to hold a trial. It is not a finding of guilt. Although the grand jury met Oct. 13, the court seals the indictments for two weeks to give authorities an opportunity to make arrests.

Indicted on the crimes involving children are:

•Darby Dee Arnold, two counts of possession of child pornography.

•Justin Bradley Eanes, child abuse.

•Stephanie Paige Hanks, 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

•Kayla Nicole Hernandez, child abuse.

•Branden Kelley Horton, aggravated sexual battery.

•Jon-Michael Ryan Lynch, 33 counts of possession of child pornography, three counts possession of child pornography with intent to distribute and four counts of child abuse.

•Fannie Gravely Martin, child abuse.

•Cara Rife McGrady, three counts of child abuse.

•Joshua Derek McGrady, 10 counts each of aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration.

•Amanda Joan Monroe, child abuse.

Other indictments handed down, which were not reported by The Southwest Times at the time of the defendant’s arrest, are:

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on November 2, 2020.

Comments

comments