New DES playground moves forward

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

After years of hard work and planning, Dublin Elementary School will finally be putting in an additional playground thanks to two donations recently presented to the school PTO.

“I got involved with the PTO when my daughter started kindergarten, so this is my sixth year being involved with the PTO,” Brittany Lambert of the DES PTO said. “When I got involved there was a lot of talk about getting a playground for the fourth and fifth graders since they did not have equipment to play on during recess. We also were made aware that some of our students with disabilities did not have any equipment to play on to be included with the other students during recess. At that point we really started putting more effort into raising the money for the playground. We had several donations from local businesses and held multiple events and fundraisers over the last several years. In the spring of 2018 the PTO had accumulated $25,000 in profits from fundraisers along with $3,050 in cash donations from local businesses.”

Being that close to reaching their goal, Lambert knew it was time for the final push.

Written by: Editor on November 2, 2020.

