By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Due to incorrect information provided to The Southwest Times, Justin Bradley Eanes was incorrectly identified in the Sunday, Nov. 1, edition as having been indicted for child abuse.

Pulaski Police Chief Gary Roche said Eanes is not the person who was indicted and Eanes is in no way involved with the child abuse case in question. The mix-up was due to the actual defendant having a similar name.

The Southwest Times receives the list of indictments from Pulaski County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. The list contains names and charges, but no other identifying characteristics of the persons who are indicted, such as addresses or dates of birth.

Roche said Justin Bradley Eanes should not have been included in the list. He declined to release the name of the person who should have been listed due to the fact that defendant has not yet been arrested.

November 6, 2020.

