More funds available for Wi-Fi hotspots

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

As COVID-19, weather events and other situations force schools to rotate between in-person and remote learning, the need for Wi-Fi hotspots continues to be an issue in some areas.

To help meet the needs of students and others needing online access for medical appointments and work, United Way of Southwest Virginia has a second round of funding available to install public-accessible hotspots.

Hotspot Installation Grants of up to $1,500 are being offered on a one-to-one matching basis to Planning District Commissions, nonprofit organizations and school districts within the UWSV service area. The funds are part of a COVID-19 Relief Fund UWSV and other United Way organizations established earlier this year to assist citizens, businesses and communities weather the pandemic.

UWSV serves Pulaski County and every other Virginia county north, south and west of Pulaski.

According to grant guidelines, applications are due by 5 p.m. Dec. 21 at grants@unitedwayswva.org. Hotspots funded through the program must be in place and operational by March 1. Funding recommendations are expected to be announced by the end of January.

Successful grant proposals must place hotspots in areas of maximum utilization, where there is no internet access or where access is unreliable or inconsistent. Proposals must include support data.

Funding for mobile access hotspots also will be considered. Wireless on Wheels, an online toolkit, provides instructions on how to develop mobile hotspots under $3,000.

For the list of guidelines, an application and questions email grants@unitedwayswva.org.

Written by: Editor on November 16, 2020.

Comments

comments