Molly Danielle Quinlan

July 9, 1981 – November 7, 2020

Molly Danielle Quinlan passed away on Nov. 7, 2020, at 39 years of age. Molly was born July 9, 1981, to Paula Swett and the late Daniel Quinlan. She is survived by Paula Swett and D. Peter Johnson; her brothers, Aaron, Conor and Kieran Quinlan; her grandmother, Joyce Swett; as well as her aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Molly loved patiently and wholly. She was a devoted and loving child, sister, aunt, friend and mentor to many people. Her irreverent sense of humor was adored by all. She lived fiercely despite many obstacles and had an unapologetic approach to life. Molly’s uncommon bravery and grace were amazing to witness. She innately saw the pain in others and offered them unconditional love and support. Her kindness and thoughtfulness touched many lives.

Molly was adored by her family. Her nieces and nephews, Noah, Dylan, Madeleine, and Daniel, cherished every second with their Aunt Molly. They literally glowed when she was with them and nothing but laughter was heard.

A great light has left this world and will be dearly missed.

Molly’s family will host a celebration of her life in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Brain Science Foundation (https://www.brainsciencefoundation.org/donate/) would be appreciated in memory of Molly’s life.

Written by: Editor on November 13, 2020.

