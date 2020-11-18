Mary Hill Carico

June 16, 1929 – November 18, 2020

Mary Hill Carico, 91, of Draper, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was a member of Draper’s Valley Presbyterian Church and a former payroll clerk. She was preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Mallie Hill; her husband, Dallas Everett Carico; son, Larry Carico; and daughter, Thesa Spraker.

Survivors include her children, TiJuana (Randy) Odum and Cara (Jeffrey) Stuart; 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; brother, Joel Landon Hill; and many other relatives and friends. She was much adored by her dear friend referred to by Mary as her “angel”, Rose Arnold.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Draper’s Valley Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Rev. Bob Davis and Rev. Roland Mathews officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The Carico family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia.

Written by: Editor on November 18, 2020.

