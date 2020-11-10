Martin: Move to Calfee a ‘no brainer’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

He’s not as well versed in baseball as NASCAR, but the new general manager of Pulaski baseball says moving from Motor Mile Speedway to Calfee Park was a “no brainer” for him.

J.W. Martin handled announcing and marketing at the speedway for the past decade. Even if racing had ended there, co-owner David Hagan says Martin still would have had a job within Shelor organization due to his good work ethic.

Hagan knew Martin wanted to stay in sports and former Pulaski Yankees General Manager Betsy Haugh was taking a job elsewhere to advance her Major League Baseball (MLB) career. Those factors, combined with the leasing of the speedway to Rusty Wallace Racing and the shift to a Wood-Bat League at Calfee, provided good timing for Martin to make the move.

Hagan said the company probably would have gotten a lot of applications if the job had been advertised, but they believe in promoting from within the company whenever possible.

For the past two years, Martin has helped out at Calfee Park — managing announcers, the Jumbotron and the press box. Being general manager at the park will bring added responsibilities, but Martin says his speedway experience has prepared him for the challenge.

“What I’ve learned over the years is it’s still community. I learned that the past couple of years filling in odd jobs [at Calfee]. It’s the same atmosphere as it is at the racetrack. It’s community. You have die-hard fans and a community that is all-in with what’s going on. That’s not foreign to me,” Martin noted.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic shut down racing and Minor League Baseball during 2020, Martin says the situation actually was beneficial in that it forced Calfee Park staff to “think outside the box.”

“We were forced into a spot where we had to … bring in alternative events and see what worked since there was no baseball,” he explained. “I think that drew us even closer to the larger community; not just the baseball community.”

As a result of what they learned, Martin plans to hold additional events at the park in 2021 when the new Wood-bat League isn’t playing.

“We’re going to take some of what we learned this year and the best of those things will be implemented next year,” Martin said. “We’re looking at 38-45 events in addition to baseball, with grassroots community and giving back all being involved. Next year will be unique in that it will be more of a return to community than it would have been.”

Hagan, a co-owner of the speedway and Calfee Park, said the staff “did a great job this year just getting anyone to come to anything. We had some pretty good events, considering the limits we were under. The governor didn’t limit youth events, so you could have 10,000 people for those if you wanted to. But with the racetrack it was so limited and we couldn’t open souvenirs or concessions. So it was just done.”

Hagan says the decision was made early on to keep Calfee Park open just to keep people coming to the park. “We had some really good events, a lot of people and a good time,” he added.

Martin called the 2020 alternative events “good operations.” He noted his years of experience at the racetrack have made that “second-nature to me. That’s the strength I bring to the organization, as well as a strong team” that works at the park.

“What has always been motivation for me is [Hagan’s] vision — it’s exciting and unparalleled,” Martin said. “It was a no-brainer for me [to transfer to Calfee] with my experience. It was a perfect fit.”

What Will and Won’t Change

In addition to having a new general manager and additional events in 2021, general admission to the park also will return to $5.

Haugh said a reduction in ticket prices is why some fans think the quality of play will be less in the new league, which features the nation’s top 300 freshman and sophomore college players.

That’s simply not so, according to Haugh and Hagan.

“If they think play quality is going to be less, I wouldn’t be adding more seats. There wouldn’t be a need to spend that money,” Hagan said. The 740 seats being added will bring park capacity to almost 4,000. There will be a new concessions area behind the new seats and a handicap ramp will allow handicapped fans to pass from one end of the park to the other without encountering stairs.

The admission reduction “is not because we believe the talent is any less, it’s because there are fewer games (27 instead of 34). If it was talent based we should raise the price,” said Haugh. She stressed the entertainment value of the games will not change. “If anything, it’ll just get better,” she said.

There will still be fireworks, music, kid competitions, T-shirt tosses and other giveaways. Organizations will still be able to promote their services and the mascot, Calf-E, will still be present to greet fans and cheer on the team.

In fact, Hagan and Haugh said Pulaski might end up with two mascots instead of one due to the renaming of the team. The name has been chosen, but league teams are prohibited from announcing them until about January, when all 10 teams are expected to have completed the process of selection, having it trademarked, obtaining rights to the web domain, etc. The only thing they can say is it will be kid-friendly.

Hagan says game schedules also will be better for all involved.

Play will begin the first week of June and end the first week of August instead of the last week of June through the first week of September.

“We won’t be competing with school starting and high school football anymore. We’ll start playing earlier, as soon as school is out, so we’re going to have a tremendous amount of youth that will be a part of this,” Hagan said. He also expects the scheduling of home and away games to be better than they have been the five years Motor Mile has owned Calfee.

“We’ve asked to play two games at home and be away two games, and so forth. I don’t think we’ll get that …”

“But we also shouldn’t get home for seven games and away for seven,” Haugh interjected.

Hagan pointed out Pulaski Yankees and Calfee Park was in the top 10 of 160 teams in the United States for affordable family value in baseball in 2019. He noted a family of four could pay get in and eat for under $50.

If you come to three games in a row, that’s $150, plus the gas to get here, but if we have seven games in a row, that’s over $350. Now, it’s not affordable even if it’s affordable,” he said. “We need to stretch games out a little bit and give fans a break. I don’t care how affordable it is; too much of anything is not affordable.

“When we had a six- or seven-game home stretch we knew we were going to suffer,” he added. “One time we had a nine-game home stretch. That’s brutal — your employees are worn-out, your fans are worn-out.”

Hagan said the new schedule fits a family schedule better because of the early season start. By the time the Appalachian League games started in the past families were already starting to think about the kids going back to school since school starts so early in Pulaski County, he said.

He added, “I personally, think we’re going to have better weather, not compete with school and football; we’re going to have 27 home games, an All-Star game and playoffs. And, we don’t have a lot of constraints we had with the major league clubs, like start times for games.”

From No. 1 to No Affiliation

Hagan and Haugh say Calfee ownership and management, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner and Virginia Congressman Morgan Griffith “fought hard” to save the Appalachian League. At one point in the negotiations, Pulaski was the only team left in the league.

Many leagues across the nation were eliminated completely, but the Appalachian League was the only one fortunate enough to have the option to switch to the MLB/United States Baseball Wood-bat League and stay alive.

“It’s hard to realize a year ago we were the number one minor league franchise in America and then ended up without an affiliation. It’s simply because we’re summer ball,” Hagan said.

Efforts were made to join the Carolina League, but that didn’t work for a variety of reasons. He says one factor was the lack of sufficient hotels and restaurants in Pulaski to accommodate a full-season team.

Hagan says the Yankees wanted to stay in Pulaski and would have signed a 10-year agreement if MLB had extended the Professional Baseball Agreement binding Minor and Major league baseball together.

However, teams were forced to reduce their rookie affiliations, so the decision where to cut was left up to the Yankees owners.

“They stayed in Tampa because it’s Steinbrenner Stadium and Mr. Steinbrenner couldn’t move the team from a stadium named after his father,” Hagan noted.

“The Yankees would tell you they would rather be in the Carolina League, where their kids would play under the lights when it’s not 100 degrees outside, and play in front of thousands of people instead of 200. But it was a sentimental reason they just couldn’t break,” he added.

Haugh pointed out the Yankees have a rookie team at every level, so for “shear numbers to get down to four affiliates they had to cut more than anybody else. It’s not that they wanted to leave, but the math just wasn’t on our side.”

Although negotiations on the PBA are still ongoing, Haugh said the Appalachian League has “more clarity on our future than anybody else in the professional baseball world right now — outside of MLB. We are going to have our schedule before some of those teams even know if they’re going to exist.”

By moving to the Wood-bat League, Hagan said the quality of play is going to be better than Calfee has had in the past and, “We won’t get the disappointment we get every year where we make the playoffs and we’re ready to go and they move the three best players we’ve got and then we’re just average.”

Haugh said the fact players will be in Pulaski the entire season will also help foster a better connection between them and the fans.

Although it’s not commonly known, Hagan said Pulaski wouldn’t have been able to retain the Pulaski Yankees name even if the team had entered the Carolina League and the Yankees wanted to keep the team.

“If the Yankees didn’t own part of the team they’d make you be something else. That’s why it’s the Tidewater Tides and Richmond Flying Squirrels,” he said. “Salem’s team is partially owned by the Red Sox so they can be the Red Sox.

“We had a different contract with the New York Yankees, not MLB, so they wouldn’t let us be anything but the Yankees. The Appalachian League was the only one in the nation set up that way. Now we are affiliated with MLB and USA Baseball.”

He added, “The Yankees loved Pulaski … but everything works out for a reason. And the good news is the Appalachian League was able to retain all 10 teams.”

For those questioning the caliber of play in the Wood-bat League, Hagan noted the Yankees’ number one draft pick last year, Anthony Volpe, “wasn’t even on MLB’s radar until he was invited to a USA Baseball event. During that one-month period they took him (out of high school) from a really good player to the number one draft pick for the Yankees.”

Regardless of the switch to a Wood-bat League, Hagan said Calfee’s “core fans are going to come if we just have organized anything. They’ll see very quickly the talent there is.”

Without taking away from the importance of the baseball team, Haugh added, “Calfee gets a lot of people who come through the gates that don’t care what’s happening on the field. They just want to have a good time and have something to do.”

Written by: Editor on November 10, 2020.

