Lynwood Michael “Big Mike” Talbert, Sr.

December 12, 1949 – November 26, 2020

Lynwood Michael “Big Mike” Talbert, Sr., 70, of New River entered his eternal heavenly home on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Mike was born December 12, 1949 in Radford. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, James Preston Talbert and Dolly Ruth Cox Talbert; and a sister, Doris G. Talbert.

Matthew 25:21 “His Lord said unto him, well done thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.”

Mike was a 1968 graduate of Dublin High School where he played football and was active in the FFA even serving as a chapter president. He worked the farm his entire life. Early on he as well drove a school bus. He was an iron worker at the Lynchburg Foundry for most of his life. He worked a short time at Radford Arsenal and Pulaski Furniture before returning to the foundry. His love of raising dogs, cattle and horses was always evident. He and his wife were 4-H leaders for over 14 years. Mike was a founding member of the New River Valley Polled Hereford Association. He was also currently serving on the Pulaski County Farm Bureau Board of directors. He was a lifelong member of Dublin Church of God where he sang, led the choir, served as Sunday School superintendent and was on the pastor’s council. Mike loved his Lord, family, friends and farm dearly. He had an unforgettable sense of humor and could make anyone laugh and smile. He was a gentle giant with a heart of gold. A farm tractor rollover in July of 1997 left him disabled but his faith in God never waivered. He left a legacy that will live forever.

Mike is survived by his loving wife and soulmate of 49 years, Regina Sue Lyons Talbert; son and daughter-in-law, Lynwood Michael “Mikie” Talbert, Jr. and Angela of New River; daughter and son-in-law, Cara Elizabeth Talbert Smythers and Curtis of Allisonia; grandchildren, Dakota “Cody” Michael Talbert of New River, Josey L’Amour Smythers, and Justin Colt Smythers both of Allisonia; sisters and brothers-in-law, Donna T. Marshall and Roger of New River, and Frances T. Wickline and Matthew of Dublin; brother-in-law’s and sister-in-law’s, Drexel Lyons of Pulaski, James Lyons of Pulaski, Gerald Lyons and Cheryl of Dublin, Darlene Francisco and David of Salem, and Wiladean Lindsey of Newbern; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family would like to thank Dr. Charles Judy and his staff, as well as Intrepid Hospice for the love and compassion they gave trough the hands of caretakers Mauren Shinault and Marsha Merritt.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday November 29, 2020 at the Dublin Church of God. Funeral services will begin at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Michael Talbert, Jr., Rev. Michael Collins and Rev. Craig Caylor officiating. Interment will be held privately in Sunrise Burial Park in Radford.

The Talbert family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

