Lyda Ritter Farlow, 83, of Pulaski, VA died early Wednesday morning, November 18, 2020 at her home. She was born in Virginia on June 24, 1937 and was the daughter of the late Ranold Frantz “RF” Ritter and Posey Leta Sutphin Ritter. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Hensil (Pete) (Smiley) Farlow, by sisters, Marguerite Richardson, Ruby Simmons, Catherine Pickeral, Bonnie Jones, and Mary Firebaugh and by her brothers, Roy Ritter, Ray Ritter and Hensel Ritter. She was a retired employee of Kroger’s.

Surviving are sisters and brothers-in-law Wanda Davis, Peggy Dalton, Sue and Wally Jones, Pat and Dennis Hash; children and spouses Gayle and Steve Duncan, Gina and Dean Russell, Gary and Pam Farlow; grandchildren Andrea Duncan (Ed Fortune), Katie Williams (Alex), Kelli Fox (Chad), Luke, Erin and Ellie Russell, Shae Farlow; great-grandchildren Cayden Snow, Kendal Bagley and Kendyn Bagley

A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the Thornspring Cemetery, Pulaski with Rev. Teresa Tolbert officiating.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

