Local businesses hosting bike drive

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful, but it also turned into a chance to give back for a group of local contractors and other small business owners. After providing almost 40 full meals to local families, the group now has a new goal in mind.

“We passed our goal at Thanksgiving because this community cares about each other,” Dustin Gravley said. “Now we want to see what this amazing community can do to bless some local kids this Christmas.”

Compadres Mexican Restaurant, 3KC Properties, Absolute Lawn Care, Hawks and Son Tree Service, The Southwest Times and D&D Guttering, Roofing and Siding are collecting bikes for Christmas. These bikes, once collected, will all stay local.

Anyone wishing to donate a bike can bring it to either The Southwest Times, located at 38 5th Street NW, or at Compadres Mexican Restaurant, located at 1106 East Main Street, both in Pulaski.

As was the case with the Thanksgiving drive, the original goal has already been reached and surpassed.

“We were hoping to reach 10 bikes, but within a few minutes of getting started we were already there,” Gravley said. “As we were hammering out the details we got a message from Travis Cecil of Cecil Lawn Care. He wanted to donate 10 bikes. That’s goes to show you what kind of people we have here in Pulaski County. We take care of each other.”

Bikes will be accepted until Dec. 21. While the original goal was 10 bikes, the group is now hoping to collect as many as possible. After all of the bikes are collected, Gravley and his partners will deliver the bikes to a local group or groups to be handed out in time for Christmas.

Written by: Editor on November 30, 2020.

Comments

comments