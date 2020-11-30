Linda Kay Craig Back

Linda Kay Craig Back, 72, of Pulaski, VA died early Monday morning, November 30, 2020 at her home. She was born in Pulaski, VA on November 7, 1948 and was the daughter of the late Herbert R. and Violet Craig. She was a retired employee of Gator Mart.

Surviving are husband John T. (Terry) Back, son John T. (Johnny) Back, II and wife, Holly Back, daughter Paula M. Blevins, grandchildren Codie Blevins and Darian Blevins, three great-grandchildren, brothers Herbert R. Craig, Jr. and Wife, Geraldine Craig, James R. Craig and wife, Vita Craig, Robert Craig and wife, Debbie Craig.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 4 at 2 p.m. from the Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Willhoite officiating. Burial will follow in the Thornspring Cemetery, Pulaski Co. Visiting will be Friday at the funeral home where the family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service hour.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

Written by: Editor on November 30, 2020.

Comments

comments