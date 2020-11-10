Lending a helping hand: Local business offering Thanksgiving meals

It started as a kind gesture, but as it sometimes happens it quickly grew into more. That is the basic story behind how Dustin Gravely started his drive to feed a few local Pulaski County families on Thanksgiving Day.

“When I first started, I just planned on finding a family that needed some help and providing them with a Thanksgiving meal,” Gravely said. “Sometimes people fall on hard times and need a little help. I posted a message on Facebook and all of a sudden other people started offering to help. More than that, it was people I’m usually competing for work against. It was a little overwhelming to see how many people were willing to help others.”

Within a few minutes of the original post hitting social media, several other local contractors offered to get involved. Gravely, who owns and operates D&D Guttering, Roofing and Siding, started getting messages.

“Shane Eversole of Triple-A Construction, Richard Hawks of Hawks and Sons Tree Cutting Service, and Jake Flinchum, another local contractor, all wanted to help,” Gravely said. “They offered to help buy turkeys for the families. So far we are planning to provide a good meal for 20 families. We’ve got the turkeys covered and we are gathering canned goods and other items to put in each box and plan to deliver them Nov. 22 or 23, giving the turkeys time to thaw before Thanksgiving Day.”

So with the main part of every Thanksgiving meal ready to pack up, what else does Gravely and those helping make this happen hope to provide?

“We’re looking to put enough canned food and other items in each box to make sure that these families are able to enjoy a good Thanksgiving meal,” he said. “We hope that will include vegetables and other sides that people normally enjoy. It would be nice if we could also include a bag of potatoes and a bag of onions, a bag of stuffing and a few other items. We’d like to add some kind of a desert, maybe a pumpkin pie, as well. We just want to bless these families as much as we can.”

With the main part of the effort now well underway, Gravely is hoping others may be able to help contribute the additional items.

“We’ve had people offer to send money, but we really don’t want to get into handling money,” he said. “If people can just donate canned goods or other items that we can put into the boxes, we’ll be glad to add those things to the boxes.”

Anyone wishing to donate canned goods or other items can drop them off at the offices of The Southwest Times, located at 38 5th Street NW in Pulaski. Those donations will be picked up Friday, Nov. 20, to be added to the boxes going out to the families.

“With all the negative and bad things you hear about happening around the world, we just wanted to do something positive and good,” Gravely said. “It has been great to see how fast people offered to help. We’re all looking forward to helping make Thanksgiving better for some local families.”

