L.T.S. Scholarship to focus on pandemic

For the last two years, the Lead Through Service Scholarship has been awarded to Pulaski County High School graduating seniors, who have displayed leadership by volunteering for community oriented service activities.

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors has refocused this year’s Lead Through Service Scholarship to award two Pulaski County High School graduating seniors, who have demonstrated leadership through serving their community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s top scholarship will be in the amount of $10,000 and can be used to attend both two or four-year institution of higher learning. The board will also be awarding a second place scholarship in the amount of $2,500. The scholarships will be awarded to seniors who have demonstrated leadership in response to COVID-19 in the New River Valley from March 1 to Dec. 30, 2020.

In addition, the scholarships are awarded to students who ultimately plan to contribute to this community upon completion of their formal education.

“The priority of Pulaski County’s most prestigious scholarship continues to be the fostering of future local leaders and the bolstering of service to the community, but this year an emphasis will be given to students who have given of their time and talents to make a meaningful difference in this unique time of need,” stated Jonathan D. Sweet, County Administrator. “It’s not only important that we find ways to reward the contributions made in our community by these young leaders but to raise awareness of how important their involvement is to the health and overall future of our County. We need all hands and hearts engaged to help bring this County through these challenging times, and this is why we are sincerely embracing our most valuable resource, our students.”

For the past two years, Lead Through Service Scholarship awarded $2000 to a graduating senior and was funded by personal contributions from members of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, the County Administrator, the Assistant County Administrator and other county employees. This year’s two scholarships, worth a combined total of $12,500, are to be funded through $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The first Lead Through Service Scholarship was awarded to Ms. Breanna Lytton in 2019. Last year’s 2020 Lead Through Service Scholarship winner was Ms. Jaelyn Szerokman.

This Year’s Lead Through Service Scholarship winners will likely be announced in the month of June 2021.

