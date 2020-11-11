Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Kenneth Larry Roberts

Kenneth Larry Roberts, 77 of Pipestem, WV died Monday, November 9, 2020 at the residence of his son in Salem, VA. Complete obituary, online condolences, and a link to live stream the service may be viewed by visiting www.seaverfuneralservice.com

More about Editor
Written by: Editor on November 11, 2020.

Comments

comments

You must be logged in to post a comment Login