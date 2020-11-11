Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Kenneth Larry Roberts, 77 of Pipestem, WV died Monday, November 9, 2020 at the residence of his son in Salem, VA. Complete obituary, online condolences, and a link to live stream the service may be viewed by visiting www.seaverfuneralservice.com
