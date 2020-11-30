Judge denies bail in domestic case

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski County judge denied bail for a domestic assault and protective order violation suspect Wednesday, saying it would create an unreasonable danger to the public to release him from custody.

Timothy Daniel Burke, 42, of Radford, had appealed to Pulaski County Circuit Court a lower court’s decision not to grant him bond on one count of domestic assault and two counts of violating a protective order. According to New River Valley Regional Jail records, Burke has been in custody since Oct. 19.

Defense attorney Arlene Montgomery said Burke has lived in this area for a number of years and performed landscaping work until the COVID-19 pandemic left him struggling to find employment.

Burke was living with the victim of the alleged assault and protective order violation prior to his arrest, but Montgomery said he would stay with a friend in Radford pending outcome of the trial if he is granted a bond and is released.

