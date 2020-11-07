Joe Biden will be 46th President of the United States

The Associated Press and other news outlets across the nation are now reporting the based on the results of the latest vote totals released in Pennsylvania, Democrat Joe Biden, at 77 years old, will be the 46th President of the United States of America.

The win also means that Kamala Harris will be the first female Vice President in history, as well as the first Black female in history elected to the office.

The election brought out a record number of voters on both sides of the aisle.

Voters in Pulaski County picked Donald Trump with their vote, 12,127 votes compared to Biden’s 4,925 votes. Nearby Montgomery County and the City of Radford selected Biden and Harris with their vote.

The President-elect is expected to make an appearance at some point today to make a statement. President Trump has not yet commented on the news. Recounts in several states are still expected to be carried out. The status of any lawsuits brought during this election are unclear at this point as well.

The vote is still not official until the votes from each state are certified and the Electoral College casts their votes.

Written by: Editor on November 7, 2020.

