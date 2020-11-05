Human remains found in Bland

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

BLAND COUNTY — Virginia State Police is investigating human remains found in Bland County Thursday morning and is hopeful the public may have information on the case.

State police were notified at 8:42 a.m. that human remains were found at the edge of a gravel lot next to a BP station. The site is off the Bastian exit (58) of Interstate 77, near the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Indian Village Trail.

The remains, which police say appear to be female, were transported to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for autopsy and positive identification.

As of Thursday afternoon, the case was classified as an unattended death. Police were awaiting results of the autopsy to determine whether foul play was a factor.

The agency’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation Field Office in Wytheville is conducting the investigation.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the immediate area or having any other information about the death is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Written by: Editor on November 5, 2020.

Comments

comments