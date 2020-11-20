Hubbard Edward Jarrells (Ed)

Date of Death- Thursday, November 19, 2020

Hubbard Edward Jarrells (Ed) of Dublin entered Heaven peacefully on November 19, 2020. He was born in Hiwassee, Virginia April 23, 1948 to the late Dorothy Q. Jarrells and Hubbard P. Jarrells and preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Allan Jarrells and Gary Jarrells.

He attended Highland Park Community Church, Dublin.

He is survived by the love of his life and best friend of 54 years, Judy Jarrells. Theirs was a true love story few have experienced. A daughter, Alicia Sutherland (Jeff), son Aaron Jarrells (Kristin), two special grandchildren that he dearly loved, Daxton Sutherland and Frankie Jarrells. A special sister-in-law, Susan Jarrells. special nephew P. L. Jarrells, and special brother-in-law Jimmy Stallings. Also, many other nieces, nephews, cousins, biker friends, church family and fellow Veterans. His very special friends whom he considered brothers, the members of “Gang of Five”-Lee, Glen, “Double D”, and Norm, who affectionately called him Mountain Man.

Ed was a combat Medic in the U. S. Army with the 584th Medavac Unit, Long Binh, Vietnam from 1968 to 1969 and served his country faithfully 1968-1970. He worked for and retired from VDOT after 37 plus years working his way to Highway Superintendent. He was a true Patriot, fiercely loyal to his family, friends, fellow Veterans and his country. A lifetime member of the Pulaski VFW Post 1184, he served faithfully on the Honor Guard Team. He was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association-Dublin Chapter Mountain Curve Riders. He loved riding his Harley and made many wonderful trips all across the country with Judy and friends.

Donations may be made in his memory to the CMA Mountain Curve Riders,6740 Dunkard Rd, Dublin, VA or Highland Park Community Church, Dublin.

Due to present covid restrictions, no services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and burial will follow at the SWVA Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the Jarrells family.

Written by: Editor on November 20, 2020.

