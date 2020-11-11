Help on way for electricity, water bills

If impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic have you struggling to keep your electricity on and your water running, millions of dollars in CARES Act assistance is on the way.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday he is allocating a total of $120 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to assist with utility bills for residential and non-residential customers impacted by the public- health crisis. Half of the allocation will assist with municipal utility relief, while the other half assists with jurisdictional utilities overseen by State Corporation Commission.

“These are challenging times for Virginia families and businesses, and we remain committed to helping them keep the electricity on and the water running,” Northam said while making the announcement. “This program will provide critical financial relief to those struggling to pay their utility bills and ensure that Virginians can remain safely in their homes with access to basic utilities as we continue our fight against COVID-19.”

Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development and Department of Accounts administer the municipal utility program. Northam said the program allows cities and counties to apply for the ability to set up smaller relief programs that are locally administered. The programs will not only support customer bill payments, but also assist them with their outstanding utility debt.

Brian Ball, secretary of Commerce and Trade for Virginia, said, ““Families can sleep easier at night knowing their lights will remain on and their water running — and our Commonwealth will be safer as a result.”

The governor has proposed a budget amendment that would match the municipal utility funds with the jurisdictional utilities funds.

Application and eligibility criteria is not yet available. Visit dhcd.virginia.gov/utilityrelief for more information on the relief program.

