Heller receives Regional Leadership Award
Congratulations to Mrs. Stacey Heller for receiving the Regional Leadership Award. At the annual meeting of the Virginia Association of Federal Education Program Administrators (VAFEPA) conference, she received the Regional Leadership Award for Region VII. Mrs. Heller has served as a teacher, school administrator and division administrator for Pulaski County Public Schools. She has worked for Pulaski County Public Schools for 23 years and has coordinated the Title I federal program for three years. Pictured here are (from left) Kevin Heller, Sydney Heller and Stacy Heller
Written by: Editor on November 16, 2020.
