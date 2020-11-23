Good Citizenship Award Christopher Trueheart

Critzer Elementary is pleased to introduce Christopher Trueheart as the school’s representative to lead the Pledge of Allegiance at the November 2020, School Board Meeting. Christopher is the son of Dean and Toni Trueheart. Christopher is a delightful fourth grader to have in class and has a great sense of humor. He has made outstanding improvements both academically and behaviorally this year, and Critzer is so proud of him. He is a model student of the school and shows good citizenship daily. He currently has straight A’s in all subjects. Pictured here are (from left) Dean Trueheart, Toni Trueheart, Christopher Trueheart, Dr. Kevin Siers and Ruby Brown.

Written by: Editor on November 23, 2020.

