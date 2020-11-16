Forensic exam service coming to Pulaski

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Local victims of assault and sexual violence — adult and pediatric — can soon receive a forensic examination without having to leave the New River Valley.

Thanks to Department of Justice (DOJ) grant from Office on Violence Against Women, SAFE Center of Southwest Virginia will soon be offering a Forensic Nurse Examination (FNE) program inside Pulaski’s Free Clinic. The grant was awarded to town of Pulaski.

April Bennett, a local forensic nurse examiner with 17 years of FNE experience, will provide exam services through SAFE Center and Medical Consulting Services LLC. Cristina Trout, a forensic nurse practitioner; will serve as SAFE medical director.

Medical Consulting Services LLC, owned by Bennett, will serve forensic patients that don’t qualify for exams under grant guidelines, such as pediatric victims of physical and sexual abuse.

Bennett says additional information on the (DOJ) grant is forthcoming, but she expects SAFE Center will be able open in early 2021.

Bennett said SAFE Center is unique in Virginia, in that it will offer FNE services in a clinic outside of a hospital setting. The only similar service is in Eastern Virginia.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on November 16, 2020.

Comments

comments