Fishing in the mist

William Paine/SWT

These anglers didn’t let chilly temperatures deter them from wetting a line on this misty morning at Claytor Lake. Despite the recent changes in the weather, many fishermen still stay active and enjoy getting out on the lake for a day of relaxation. Many say the bite is even better when the weather starts to change. Claytor Lake is home to many species of fish, including smallmouth and largemouth bass, striped bass, walleye and catfish, along with many others.

Written by: Editor on November 4, 2020.

