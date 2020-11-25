Fine Arts Center to hold online auction

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Normally at this time of year, board members of the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley would be preparing for their annual fundraising Gala. This year, however, restrictions resulting from the emergence of the COVID-19 virus has made such gatherings impossible.

Their annual fundraisers are key to allowing the FAC for the NRV to meet its goals of supporting arts education and appreciation as well as promoting local artists.

This year, the FAC has decided to raise funds through its first ever online auction, set to take place beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.

However, auction items will be available for pre-bid beginning on “Black Friday,” Nov. 27.

The online auction is being hosted by Valley Auction, LLC, an experienced online auctioneer in Newbern. The Center has gathered 141 interesting and unique items that include exquisite jewelry, handcrafted art in a wide variety of media, valuable gift certificates, vintage items with local historic significance, home decor, collectibles, fine china, and lots of other unique pieces.

Visit the Valley Auction website, valleyauctionsllc.com to register and bid on items. Visit the Center’s website at FACNRV.org for their preview schedule, or you can request an appointment via email at info@FACNRV.org.

Written by: Editor on November 25, 2020.

Comments

comments