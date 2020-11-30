Fine Arts Center to hold December auction

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

For more than 40 years, the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley has championed the arts and artists of the NRV.

Traditionally, the FAC for the NRV has held a Gala in December to both connect with its membership, as well as to raise funds to promote art appreciation and the artists themselves.

This year, restrictions related to the onset of COVID-19 required a new approach and so for the first time ever, the FAC for the NRV will be holding an online auction featuring unique artworks that have been donated for this purpose.

Though prebidding on these items is already underway, final sales of these online auction item will take place starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.

“We have always enjoyed getting together with our friends and supporters in December to celebrate the arts in the New River Valley,” said Donia Ealy, longtime FAC Gala coordinator in years past. “We know we can’t do that in person this year, but we still want to support artists and continue our arts programs through this annual fundraising event. We hope this online auction will be a way we can do that.”

The online auction will be hosted by Valley Auction, LLC, an experienced auctioneer based out of Newbern. There are nearly 150 items up for auction, including hand crafted jewelry, ceramics, prints, glass sculptures, wood carvings and several pieces that make reference to this locality.

“Creating and participating in the arts is still an important aspect of our lives, even as we face current challenges,” said John Ross, president of the FAC’s board of directors. “The arts soothe us, enrich us and give us an opportunity to express our feelings and ideas. We at the center are trying to continue to provide free art experiences for an ever-broadening group of children and low-cost workshops for adults. This auction will go a long way toward making those opportunities possible.”

Those interested in bidding on these items must go to the Valley Auction website at valleyauctionsllc.com.

Those wanting to view these art pieces in person before the auction can stop by the Fine Arts Center for the NRV at 21 West Main Street in Pulaski.

Visit the Center’s website at FACNRV.org for their preview schedule, or you can request an

appointment via email at info@FACNRV.org.

Written by: Editor on November 30, 2020.

Comments

comments