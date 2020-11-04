FAFSA Drive-In offers help in completing forms

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) enables students to obtain financial aid to pay for college or graduate school in the form of grants, loans, scholarships or federal work study programs. To receive financial assistance, a FAFSA form must be properly filled out and submitted.

New River Community College is offering an outdoor “FAFSA Drive-In,” which is designed to safely offer assistance in completing the necessary financial aid forms. New River Community College staff will be on-site to assist individuals in completing their FAFSA forms for Spring 2021 or Fall 2021/Spring 2022.

The FAFSA Drive-in is set to take place Saturday, Nov. 7, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Parking Lot H of the NRCC campus in Dublin.

A second FAFSA Drive-in is scheduled to take place at the NRCC Uptown Christiansburg site parking lot, Saturday, Nov. 21, also between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Those interested in receiving assistance for their FAFSA forms are invited to bring their laptops or mobile devises to either of the FAFSA Drive-In locations as free Wi-Fi will be provided.

Social distancing protocols will be in place and attendees are asked to wear a mask.

Written by: Editor on November 4, 2020.

