Facade work continues on West Main Street

By WILLIAM PAINE

For the past couple of weeks, workers from the Salem based company Creative Masonry, have been cleaning the brick facade of the buildings at 67 and 69 West Main Street in Pulaski.

Several building owners on West Main Street between Jefferson and Washington Avenues have opted to take advantage of a grant that the town received to spruce up the facades on this historic downtown street. The grant requires building owners to match funds that are allocated for renovating their facades on a 50/50 basis. On this basis, up to $30,000 can be allocated for each individual structure for facade work.

The town of Pulaski actually owns the building with the addresses 67 and 69 West Main Street and Creative Masonry has been contracted to clean and replace the damaged bricks and mortar at these addresses. Their contract also requires them to repair and paint the windows on these buildings.

Creative Masonry was not working to repair the facade of 61 nor 73 West Main Street, the structures on either side of 67 and 69 West Main Street. The buildings share the same facade but according to Jeff Bolsen of Creative Masonry, they are not part of the same building.

November 2, 2020.

