Elegance Embodied: Our Neighbor, Donia Eley

William Paine

Driving up Prospect Avenue, as the chilly winds of Autumn whipped leaves up and down the road, I couldn’t help but think how this picturesque part of town could easily be featured on a post card.

Donia Eley’s lovely house is among these historic residences and before I had the chance to knock, she opened her front door and graciously ushered me inside.

The interior of the house is striking in its beauty. Her front room is dominated by vivid hues of green and blue. The interior walls are festooned with various artworks including paintings by Walter Biggs and stained glass works of Edna Love, who was so important to the founding of the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley.

This is no coincidence as Donia’s late husband, Randy Eley, played an integral part in helping to make the FAC for the NRV a reality by volunteering his time to the effort.

Donia spent many years as a board member of the FAC and was the go-to person when someone was needed to plan events and fundraisers. Earlier this year, she retired as an active member of the board, but this month the current board of the FAC voted to give her Honorary Board Member status in recognition of her contributions in making the FAC successful.

Just as she has done in the past, when her house was open for architectural tours to help raise money for the FAC, Donia gave me a tour around her 1920s era home.

She had lit two fireplaces for the occasion, one in the spacious great room and another in the front room, which added to the coziness of the scene. Indeed, the pleasing décor of Donia’s home would not look out of place on the set of a movie featuring a grande dame with impeccable taste.

But it is Donia herself that ties it all together. She is at once charming and elegant, always making sure her guests are comfortable in her well-appointed home.

Though her appreciation for Pulaski is unabashed, Donia is not from here, nor did she grow up in such stately surroundings.

“I’m from South Boston in Halifax County,” she said. “My parents were textile workers. My father’s family with 10 brothers and sisters lived on a farm they owned but my maternal grandparents were share croppers. I wasn’t going to college. There just wasn’t any money for it.”

Instead, Donia went to Richmond where she paid her way through business school, learned short hand and attained employment job as a secretary.

It was through her work that she met Randy Eley, who was attending VCU at the time. The couple married in 1969. Randy subsequently decided to go to law school at William and Mary and the couple moved to Williamsburg.

Their first son, Hunter, was born in 1973.

Upon graduation, Randy found employment in Radford, where the couple lived for three years before he got a job with Gilmer, Sadler, Ingram, Sutherland and Hutton.

Since Randy’s new job was in Pulaski, the couple decided to buy a home in town. They bought their house in 1976 for $40,000. Donia lives there to this day.

“Our friends in Radford could not believe we were moving to Pulaski, but I didn’t see anything not to like about the town,” said Donia. “They thought we were crazy moving here but I love this place. I loved the house, even though it was in pretty bad shape.”

When the couple came to town, she put her shorthand skills to use working as a court reporter for extra money … and they needed it.

“It took us nine years to pay off that student loans for Randy. We moved into this home and we didn’t have a stick of furniture for two years.”

Their second son, Brook, was born in 1978. These were happy years and as her husband Randy’s reputation as a lawyer grew, so did her two boys.

“My children got the best education here. They were playing chess at Northwood School and they studied foreign language in middle school. They walked to school. They played tennis at the 6th Street park. They rode their bikes. They played with each other up and down the street until it was dark and we never worried about them.”

As time passed, the couple added on to their historic house.

“When my son Hunter was 15, he’s now 47, the house was always full of his friends,” Donia recounted.

When it was time for college, Hunter attended UVA and Brook attended William and Mary. With the kids away at school, Donia, who had always wanted to go to college, did just that. She chose Appalachian Studies as her major.

“I studied literature, folklore, music … lots of classes,” she said. “That’s another reason why I love this area. There’s so much of all that. What’s not to love? The mountains, music, story tellers … “

Donia received a graduate certificate in Appalachian Studies from RU and later a master’s degree in the subject from Hollins College.

Her studies led her to publish two books focusing on the life work of Appalachian pencil artist and musician, Willard Gayheart.

Her third book, entitled Writers by the River, focuses on a writers’ conference at Radford University that has been ongoing for 40 years and is set to be printed in the very near future.

In between studying, writing and acting as matriarch to the family Eley, Donia donated her fundraising talents to organizations like the New River Land Conservancy and the New River Valley Friends of the Roanoke Symphony.

Donia’s life changed dramatically in the year 2007. In his last year of college, her youngest son Brook took an active interest in sailing. He was especially interested in “mega yachts” and after many years of crewing these very big boats, Brook finally earned his license to captain one of these yachts in international waters.

Unexpectedly, Donia’s “strapping personality filled boy” became desperately ill in Mexico. The doctor told them there was no need to come down but she, Randy and brother Hunter came down anyway to find Brook suffering from pneumonia. They flew Brook to Roanoke as soon as they were able, but by then it was too late. Brook died April 16, 2007, the same day of the mass shooting at Virginia Tech.

“In losing a child, I just joined a club I didn’t want to belong to,” she said. “Kids die all the time. It’s crazy, but they do.”

Three months later, her husband Randy was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. He died October 31 of that same year.

“It sounds horrible and it was and it is, but it happens every day to people. We all have stories like that. I’m sure you do, too.”

Neighbors made a point of coming to Donia’s aid in this, the toughest year of her life.

“From April 17, 2007, until sometime in early 2008, I did not prepare a meal in this house,” she recounted. “They were all brought by this community. The community took care of this family. That’s another reason I love it so much. It’s why I never sold this house and moved to some other place. Why would I?”

When Randy became ill, Hunter came back from Los Angeles with his wife and infant child to help care for his father. Being a lawyer himself, Hunter was also able to close his father’s law practice down.

To say 2007 was a tough year is certainly an understatement but Donia Eley went on with her life … what else can one do?

Her son Hunter practices law in Los Angeles and lives with his wife and two sons and Donia is understandably very fond of all of them.

Donia has always made a point of keeping fit.

“Since April 1978, I’ve walked at least six days a week,” she said. “My current walking partners and I have covered four miles a day for many years.”

She does not live alone in her house in Pulaski, though, but instead resides with a fellow by the name of Paul Hoff.

“I imported Paul from Kansas City,” she said. “We met several years after his wife died and Randy died. He flew here and I flew there and then we just decided to join forces. He had 42 years of a good marriage. I had 38 years of a good marriage and we’ll just look after each other until something goes so wrong that somebody else has to look after us. It’s wonderful to have a companion.”

She hesitated for a moment before continuing.

“I also have Pulaski. I have come to love it and I’ll tell you, I don’t have any trouble singing its praises. There’s endless opportunities to give back and get involved here and there’s always a need.”

