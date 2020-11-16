Edward Arnold Wilson

December 1, 1952 – November 16, 2020

Edward Arnold Wilson, 67, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at his home in Pulaski. He was a truck driver and preceded in death by his parents, Ira R. Wilson, Sr. and Louise Brown Simmons; daughter, Carhi Hughes; and brother, Ira R. Wilson, Jr.

Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Karen Wilson; daughters, Dana Guynn and Roni Trull, both of Pulaski; grandchildren who he raised, Ashley Tabor of Dublin, Autumn Melton of Radford, and Ryan Melton of Pulaski; grandchildren, Kelsey Currin of Wilmington, N. C., and John Hughes of Pulaski; brothers, Jack Wilson of Ohio and Mike Wilson of Virginia; sisters, Mary Zerby and Joyce Stevenson; and many other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be private.

The Wilson family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on November 16, 2020.

Comments

comments