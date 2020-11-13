Donald Wayne Huff

Donald Wayne Huff, 67, of Pulaski, VA passed away at his home Monday, November 9, 2020. He was born on April 15, 1953 and was the son of the late William (Moaten) Huff and Della Epperley Huff. Also preceding him in death are a sister, Brenda Huff Lawson; sisters-in-law, Leanne Huff and Vickie Dishon Huff; brothers-in-law, Charlie Lineberry, David Lineberry, Sr. and David Hancock.

Surviving are son Bradley Nelson Huff (Shaylyn), North Carolina; granddaughters Natalie Brooke Huff and Kylie Wren Lindamood, former wife and dear friend Linda Lineberry Huff, brothers Maurice (Kay) Huff, Roger (Doris) Huff, Gene Huff, David (Renate) Huff, Douglas (Loretta) Huff, Alabama, Ronald Huff, Florida

sisters Phala Hancock, Treasa “Susie” and Wayne Trail, numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 14 at 2 p.m. from the Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Don Sizemore officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.

Very special thanks go to Medi home Health, Stevens Funeral Home, Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory and lifetime friend, Barbara Eversole.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

Written by: Editor on November 13, 2020.

Comments

comments