DMV offers new license, ID renewal options

RICHMOND – Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is offering new ways for commercial and non-commercial drivers licenses and identifications cards to be renewed.

In-person renewal is usually required, but due to the pandemic most Virginians who last renewed driver’s licenses or identification cards online or through the mail have the option to do so again rather than making an appointment for in-person service at a DMV office. Commercial drivers license (CDL) holders also are being allowed to renew online rather than in person. Visit dmvNOW.com to renew a license or ID card.

Most license and ID card credentials are valid for either five or eight years. However, the new DMV service for non-commercial licenses and ID cards gives customers the opportunity to obtain a two-year driver’s license or ID card.

This service option postpones the requirement for eligible customers, regardless of age, to visit a DMV customer service center until it is time for their next renewal. When the two-year credential expires, customers will then visit DMV to renew and obtain a five-year or eight-year credential and have a new photograph taken.

DMV is notifying customers eligible for the two-year renewal by their preferred contact methods. More than 50,000 customers have taken advantage of this service since Sept. 15.

Customers opting for the two-year renewal who had already made DMV appointments are urged to cancel the appointments so they are available for other customers needing in-person service.

“We are continually looking for ways to assist our customers during these challenging times,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “We wanted to be creative to help our customers who are navigating the challenges of the pandemic.”

Holcomb says providing the new online and mail-in two-year option, allows about a half million Virginians to skip a trip to DMV over the next 14 months. When combined with commercial drivers being able to renew online, appointment space is freed up for other customers who must visit a DMV office to conduct their business.

The validity of DMV-issued credentials expiring during the health crisis has been extended under Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Directive 7. The credentials of customers who have received extensions are considered valid as long as the extension has not expired.

Customers ineligible for the new two-year renewal option include those who:

•Hold a limited duration license issued for one year or for a period of authorized stay in the U.S.,

•Are required to register in accordance with Va. Code Chapter 9 or Title 9.1, or

•Have a school bus endorsement.

These customers are required to renew in person due to statutory requirements.

Driver’s license renewals cost $4 per year, therefore, a two-year license will cost $8. A typical in-person license renewal, which is valid for either five or eight years, costs $20 or $32, respectively.

Identification (ID) card renewal costs $2 per year which means if you are receiving an ID that is valid for two years from the expiration date on your prior ID, it costs $4. An eight-year ID renewal typically costs $16.

Those who would like to renew their credential for five or eight years, or need a REAL ID compliant credential, must make an appointment at dmvNOW.com/appt for in-person service.

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has granted an extension of the validity of CDLs and commercial learner’s permits (CLP) that expire between March 1, 2020 and Dec. 30, 2020. Any CDLs or CLPs set to expire during this time are extended to Dec. 31, 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 emergency.

For more information on federal extensions related to endorsements and/or medical requirements, please visit dmvNOW.com/covid19. For more information on the two-year license, visit dmvNOW.com/2YRDL.

Customers who are not eligible to renew their CDL online will need to schedule an appointment at dmvNOW.com/appt for in-person renewal.

Written by: Editor on November 30, 2020.

