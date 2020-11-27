Daniel Bruce Gullion

Daniel Bruce Gullion, age 89 of Pulaski, went to his Heavenly Home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born on August 15, 1931 in Smyth County, and was the son of the late Ruth K. Kirk Gullion, and Oklahoma Homer Gullion.

Dan was an exceptional citizen, retired accountant at Radford Army Ammunition Plant, Army veteran of the Korean War, served in the Army Reserve, member of the American Legion Post 58 in Dublin, Member of Thornspring United Methodist Church for 44 years, Past Master, and oldest member of Henry Clay Masonic Lodge #280 A.F.&A.M., once active in the Gideans, and a graduate of East Tennessee State University.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Danah Gullion Webb, a brother; Sherman (Dude) Gullion. He is survived by his wife: Margaret Ann Gullion of Pulaski: daughter; Sonya G. Edens of Pulaski: grandsons; J.D. Martin of Christiansburg, Tommy (Hope) Webb of Richmond, along with their children, great-grandsons Jacob and Adam Webb. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to his caregivers, Betty Slusher, affectionately known to Dan as (Betty-Betty), and Freida Hoback, affectionately known to Dan as (Freeder). With his quiet sense of humor, Dan loved to make people laugh.

Due to the COVID restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Thornspring Cemetery with military honors. A graveside committal will also be conducted by Henry Clay Masonic Lodge #280 A.F.&A.M. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on November 27, 2020.

