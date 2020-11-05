Daily Bread Soup and Cracker Drive

The Pulaski County High School National Honor Society is sponsoring a canned soup and cracker drive during the month of November. Donations will be collected through 11/17 to support the Pulaski Daily Bread in preparation for the upcoming holidays. To encourage participation, departments within the school are competing against one another in hopes of meeting the goal of 2,020 donated items. All donations are appreciated! Please feel free to contact Katherine Shockley, NHS Sponsor, at (540) 643 – 0394, with any questions.

Written by: Editor on November 5, 2020.

Comments

comments