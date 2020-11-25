COVID not the only danger at Thanksgiving

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Whether you’re having a large celebration or just a few people as Thanksgiving guests this year, coronavirus isn’t the only health danger to consider if a meal is involved.

Masks and social distancing may help reduce the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19, but taking care to safely handle the holiday meal will go a long way toward preventing a foodborne illness from crashing the fun.

“Our data shows consumers can reduce their likelihood of foodborne illness by focusing on good hand hygiene and other food safety practices,” says Dr. Mindy Brashears, under secretary for food safety at U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). “As home chefs nationwide prepare their Thanksgiving meals, proper handwashing and avoiding cross contamination in the kitchen are critical to keeping your loved ones safe.”

USDA offers the following tips for keeping the meal safe:

Wash Your Hands

We’ve been hearing a lot about washing hands this year. It’s not only one of the first steps in combating the pandemic; it also is the first step chefs should take when preparing a meal.

Recent USDA observational research showed 95% of the time participants either didn’t even attempt to wash their hands before beginning meal preparation or they didn’t wash their hands sufficiently.

Handwashing controls the spread of germs before, during and after preparing food — especially if touching raw meat or poultry.

Thawing the Bird

If you’re fixing a frozen turkey, you’ve hopefully already started the thawing process and followed the correct method.

Turkeys should never be left at room temperature for more than two hours, so the safest method for thawing is in the refrigerator. Allow 24 hours for every five pounds of turkey. Never thaw a turkey on the countertop or in hot water. Once the turkey has thawed, it is safe in the refrigerator for a day or two, but should be cooked as soon as possible.

If you haven’t thawed the turkey yet, you had better get to work! USDA reports it is safe to use a cold-water bath (30 minutes per pound) or the microwave (follow instructions on turkey wrapper), but the turkey should be immediately cooked upon thawing if either method is used. If using the cold-water bath keep the turkey in its original wrapping so cross-contamination doesn’t occur.

Avoiding Cross-Contamination

A recent USDA study found 60% of kitchen sinks were contaminated with germs after poultry was washed or rinsed in them. This method of contamination can be avoided by not washing the turkey, but if you put the bird in the sink, be sure to fully clean and sanitize the sink afterward.

Cleaning and sanitizing is a two-step process, according to USDA. First, surfaces (the sink, cutting boards and counter tops) need to be rubbed down with soap and hot water. Second, sanitize them with a cleaning solution to remove residual germs and let air-dry. A good sanitizing solution is one tablespoon of unscented liquid chlorine bleach in a gallon of water.

Stuff Yourself, Not the Turkey

For many, stuffing the turkey is a tradition. However, USDA recommends not placing the stuffing inside the turkey for optimal safety. Cooking the stuffing outside the turkey eliminates the risk of cross-contamination and allows the turkey to cook more quickly.

Reaching a Safe Temperature

Turkey is not fully cooked until the minimum internal temperature is 165 degrees Fahrenheit. The temperature should be checked with a food thermometer, and readings taken in three parts of the turkey: the thickest part of the breast, the innermost part of the wing and the innermost part of the thigh.

The temperature should be checked in those three parts with a food thermometer even if it came with a pop-up temperature indicator. If cooking a turkey breast, check to be sure the temperature is 165 degrees in the thickest part of the breast.

Previously cooked side dishes should also register 165 degrees at the time of serving, even if it requires reheating them.

Follow the Two-Hour Rule

If you want turkey sandwiches, turkey soup, turkey hash, etc. for lunch, don’t let the bird sit out too long. Unless you plan to throw out all leftover perishable foods, they should be refrigerated within two hours of when they finished cooking.

Once the two-hour rule is surpassed, perishable foods enter a 40- to 140-degree danger zone where bacteria can quickly multiply and make the food unsafe to consume.

Store and Reheat Leftovers

Leftovers should be stored in shallow containers (to speed cooling) in the refrigerator until the Monday after Thanksgiving Day. Anything leftovers you plan to eat later need to be moved to the freezer.

Reheated leftovers should once again reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit before being eaten. After allowing for resting time, check the temperature at several places to confirm the food is warm enough to eat.

USDA Hotline Can Help

If you have questions about how to prepare the turkey or other dishes, USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline is available to answer your questions. Just call 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or chat live with a representative at ask.usda.gov.

The hotline is available Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For last-minute help on Thanksgiving Day, the hotline is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For the latest if food safety tips, visit FoodSafety.gov or follow USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Twitter @USDAFoodSafety or on Facebook at Facebook.com/FoodSafety.gov.

