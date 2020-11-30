County to open new Tourism Department

At the last meeting of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, a majority of board members voted to create a county Tourism Department.

Up to this point, promoting tourism was a task handled primarily by the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce but starting in January, the county will have its own office with its own tourism director.

The funds to promote tourism come exclusively from the Transient Occupancy Tax, also known as the Hotel/Motel tax. The Transient Occupancy Tax allows the county to charge a fee of 5% on establishments offering guests a place to stay overnight. These establishments include motels, campgrounds and boarding house but the tax is only applicable to boarders staying less than 30 days in total.

This is no small sum, as Pulaski County averages approximately $365,000 annually from the Transient Occupancy Tax. According to Virginia statute, three-fifths of monies garnered from the Transient Occupancy Tax must be reinvested to promote tourism in that locality.

That means Pulaski County must spend roughly $220,000 of this tax money annually to promote tourism.

Two business owners and two park directors came to this week’s meeting of the supervisors to stress the importance of tourism and to express their support for creating a county department specifically to promote tourism.

Chris Doss, Park Manager of Claytor Lake State Park said that this year’s crowds were some of the best he’s ever seen, in spite of or perhaps because of COVID related restrictions.

“People are discovering camping that who never been camping before,” said Doss. “They’re discovering it for the first time and buying gear to go along with it.”

Sam Sweeney, Manager of the New River Trail State Park said that an eye popping 650,000 people have used the trail, as of the end of October. That’s already ahead of last year’s total for the whole year.

Sweeney believes this year’s total number of hikers will likely exceed 700,000.

Michal Valach, who runs the Rock House Marina, also claimed to have a very good year.

“I think creating this office is a great step,” said Valach.

“When you compare what we have to offer from a tourist perspective compared to other surrounding counties, we have a tremendous advantage,” said Adam Ferris of Iron Heart Winery.

“Every county that we’re competing with has its own tourism department,” said Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet. “So instead of contracting with the Chamber of Commerce, we’ll be doing that in-house. It’s really about increasing commerce and the more commerce we increase, the more revenues we generate. It’s about getting more bang for our bucks and the more bucks we bang, the more there are to bang.”

According to Sweet, opening a county tourism office will allow the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce to focus on their mission of supporting business, while allowing a county employee to focus exclusively on promoting tourism on a full time basis.

The county will use the Transient Occupancy Tax funds remaining from the second half of this fiscal year to open their new tourism office. There is currently $138,075 remaining from the Transitory Occupancy Tax fund and these monies will now go toward opening a Tourism Department.

Since these monies will now be redirected to the Tourism Department, they are considered revenue.

So, $22,575 that was going to the Visitor’s Center, $21,500 that was going to the Chamber of Commerce and $29,000 that was allocated to the county’s Economic Development Authority to promote tourism, will now go into the county’s Tourism Department.

In addition, the county is said to have received $65,000 in unanticipated Lodging Tax Revenue, which brings the total to $138,075.

Expenditures related to creating the tourism department include an $85,000 allocation for salaries, $19,000 slated for marketing and promotion, $5,200 in utility costs, $5,000 in travel costs, $1,200 in supplies, $2,000 in dues and $2,000 in equipment.

Expenses for opening this new office will total approximately $119,400.

According to the administration, between expenditures and revenues, opening this new tourism office will result in a net gain of $18,675 for the county coffers.

“We love the chamber,” said Sweet. “The chamber is doing a good job. We’re just doing what we’re supposed to do with our revenues and we’re trying to do it better than we’ve done it before. It’s not that we weren’t doing it well … we’re just trying to do it better.”

According to Sweet, the plan is to get the new Tourism Department open by early January 2021. Soon the county will be advertising to hire a Tourism Director to run the office.

The salary for the new Tourism Director will be between $50,000 and $60,000 along with benefits. Eventually a second person may be hired but that won’t be decided until later.

Asked whether the new Tourism Director would use the Visitor’s Center, Sweet said that the Tourism office would likely be based in the Visitor’s center but there’s no guarantee.

“We want to get a professional in here and do an internal evaluation on what we do well, what don’t we do well, where we get the biggest return on investment and where can we improve,” said Sweet. “All this will be evaluated by a tourism professional.”

