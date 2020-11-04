Corona Virus update with Dr. Bissell

The director of the New River Health District, Dr. Noelle Bissell, issued a statement regarding new COVID-19 related numbers for this week.

As of Monday, 19 COVID-19 positive patients were hospitalized for their symptoms throughout the New River Valley. Hospitals remain at their normal capacity.

The total number of COVID cases and related deaths per county is as follows: Floyd County has had 259 cases with 15 deaths. Giles County has had 149 cases and no deaths. Montgomery County has recorded 2,977 COVID cases with five resulting deaths. Pulaski County has recorded 318 COVID cases resulting in six deaths and Radford has had 961 cases and only one COVID related death.

Out of the 27 individuals in the NRV who have died as a result of the coronavirus, 22 were ages 70 and above, four were in their 60s and one person was between 50 and 60 years old.

Dr. Bissell states that COVID-19 in the New River Valley is a tale of two story lines … cases among college students and cases in the general community. According to Bissell, even though those two populations live and shop in the same places, the virus has not readily spread between these two groups. The reason for this is that college students tend to socialize amongst themselves, as do members of the general community, and the coronavirus is spread primarily through close contact.

She notes that all schools, secondary and primary schools, in the NRV are engaged in some form of in-person instruction and that little or no transmission of the virus has been observed because of mitigation practices currently in place.

Bissell believes much of the spread of COVID virus comes from smaller gatherings of family and friends with little crossover from the students. This is especially true as temperatures fall and outdoor gatherings are moved inside.

Bissell lists carpools as a significant source of COVID sharing.

Bissell states that the spread of the coronavirus in the community at large has the potential to be more dangerous than the large student related coronavirus spikes seen earlier this fall because the general public has a higher percentage of vulnerable and elderly people.

Currently, there are 11 active COVID outbreaks in the NRV. Five are in long-term care facilities, four in congregate settings and two related to higher education.

Testing for the virus is now widely available in the NRV and Bissell recognizes testing as being an effective tool in containment. As director of the of the New River Health district, however, she asks that individuals who have been exposed to someone with the virus quarantine themselves and wait five to seven days before being tested and to stay in quarantine until the test results are made available.

According to Bissell, taking the test sooner than five days after being exposed could result in a false negative if the virus hasn’t reached detectable levels in the body. She goes on to say those who have not had close contact with an infected person or engaged in “risky behavior” should abstain from taking a COVID test, as this may result in a false positive.

Thanksgiving brings its own set of challenges and Dr. Bissell believes that celebrating the holiday requires significant “advance behavioral planning.”

She notes that in the New River Valley, college students will return for two months after returning for Thanksgiving because of altered schedules prompted by the pandemic.

“We ask every household that will be traveling or accepting travelers to be extra careful for at least two weeks before,” Bissell stated. “This means that next week at the latest, these households should be engaging in the strictest possible behavior, even quarantining. If high-risk individuals are involved, the newly mixed households may want to wear masks indoors and connect with each other in

well-ventilated areas, such as outdoors.”

Bissell advocates for less focus to be spent on the actual Thanksgiving meal because this will involve taking masks off. She recommends spreading out when seated indoors and even eating outside, weather permitting.

“Please remember to wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands,” said Bissell. “And please stay home if you are sick or have had close contact with a known COVID case.”

